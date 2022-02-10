New Delhi: With dominant performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna, team India took an assailable lead of 2-0 against West Indies in the ongoing ODI series at Ahmedabad. In the first two ODI’s, former India captain and talismanic batter Virat Kohli was not at his best and got out cheaply. With scores of 8 and 18 in the 1st and 2nd ODI, there has been a wave of uncertainty on Kohli’s form.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that currently Virat is not playing up to the standards of mere mortals, let alone the standards he has set for himself over the years.

“What is happening with Virat, he didn’t score runs again, I mean I’m not able to understand it – how do you? Obviously, he pays a huge price for his own success because you compare him with his standard but at the moment, you are not measuring him with someone else’s yardstick but the normal yardstick.” said Chopra.

The commentator also stressed on the fact that he looked in a hurry in the first ODI, whereas in the 2nd ODI, things were just not happening for him despite the fact he was playing proper cricket. “It’s just not happening, it’s not happening at this point in time. He was in a hurry in the last match but here he was playing properly, coming in line, played a good cut and drive as well. Then one ball comes from Odean Smith and he remains slightly back, the ball takes the outside edge and goes.”

Although Chopra also said that Kohli is going to fire at some stage and there is no doubt about it. The lean patch that comes through for a batter like Virat Kohli is a sign of greatness.

“I stand with Virat Kohli. I am saying if not now, after a few days, it doesn’t matter if the runs are not coming at this moment. At some stage, he is going to fire, there is no doubt about it. This is probably the sign of greatness that you go through spells, there is a time when the runs are not scored. He is going through that patch.”