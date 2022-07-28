Watch: Shubman Gill Sends The Ball Out Of The Park, Hits A Massive 104-m Six To Shock Fans

New Delhi: Shubman Gill is not a big hitter like many other star Indian cricketers. He plays on the merit of the ball with exquisite timing and precision, but in the third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and the West Indies, the fans saw a different side of the Indian opener. He played with aggression and did some big hitting against the home side. The Indian opener scored 98 not out to take India to a massive total in the match and also hit a massive 104 meters six, which shook the fans and the Indian players in the dressing room alike.

In a rain-affected final ODI, India scored 225 for 3 in 36 overs, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s career-best knock and another half-century from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (58 off 74 balls). The revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one and Mohammed Siraj’s (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as West Indies could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs.

During the 15th over of the Indian innings, West Indies bowler Hayden Walsh bowled a ball and Shubman Gill danced down the track to hit a monstrous six on the leg side.

A cricket fan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “That’s out of the park!”

Shubman Gill played well but he was unlucky to miss out on a maiden century as rain-interrupted match. After the match, Shubman Gill shared his thoughts on the match and said that he has bittersweet feelings about the series as he missed his precious first century on many occasions after getting a good start and sometimes even failing to reach the 100-run mark by a few runs.