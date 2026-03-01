India vs West Indies: Who qualifies for Semi-Finals if match is washed out? Qualification scenario & weather update EXPLAINED

India vs West Indies: What happens if rain cancels the match? Semi-Final qualification scenario & weather update at Eden Gardens.

IND VS WI

Indian cricket fans are on edge. The T20 World Cup 2026 has reached a nail-biting stage where one mistake could send Team India crashing out. The team has not yet sealed a semi-final berth, and everything now depends on today’s match, Sunday, March 1 – against West Indies at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This is no ordinary game. It feels like a quarter-final. Both India and West Indies have 2 points each in Group 1. The equation is crystal clear: the team that wins goes straight into the last four. No complications with Net Run Rate here – just pure win-or-go-home pressure.

Winner goes to Semis, loser goes home

Whoever wins this match qualifies for the semi-finals. It doesn’t matter if the victory comes by 1 run or 1 wicket – a win is a win, and it books the ticket to the last four.

But cricket is full of uncertainties, and the sky above Eden Gardens could change everything. If rain interrupts and the match gets washed out, both teams will get 1 point each. That would leave both on 3 points.

In that case, Net Run Rate will decide. West Indies currently have a strong NRR of +1.791, while India’s stands at -0.100. If the match is abandoned, West Indies will go through thanks to their better NRR, and India’s campaign will end right there.

Rain would mean goodbye to India’s title defence.

Good News: No rain expected in Kolkata

There is relief for Indian fans from the weather department. Today’s forecast for Eden Gardens is clear skies and bright sunshine. The maximum temperature may touch 33Â°C, but there is almost no chance of rain. That means we should get a full 40-over contest with no interruptions.

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to be good for batting. With no dew in this afternoon start, the team batting first can aim for a big total, and the chaser will have to play smart cricket.

High stakes for both sides

India come into this match after a strong 72-run win over Zimbabwe. They posted 256 for 4, their highest total in T20 World Cups, and bowled well to defend it. That performance showed fight and character.

West Indies have looked dangerous too. They thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their last game and will come hard at India.

This is more than just a match for India. It is also a chance to settle the score from the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, where West Indies knocked India out. Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock that day, but India couldn’t win.

Now the chance is here again – to beat the same team, heal old wounds, and march into the semi-finals. The pressure is huge, but so is the excitement.

All eyes will be on the players and captains when the action begins at Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon. One team walks into the last four; the other walks out of the tournament. No room for error.

