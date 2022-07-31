‘I Wanted To Clarify A Couple Of Things’- KL Rahul Clears Air On His Absence From Zimbabwe Tour

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side which will miss some big names including Virat Kohli and India vice-captain KL Rahul. After the announcement of the team by the BCCI, fans questioned the absence of KL Rahul from the Zimbabwe tour. The Indian batter has not played a single match for India after the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injuries and now Covid-19. He posted a message on his social media and explained that his path to recovery was hindered by a recent Covid-19 infection but he will be back soon in Indian jersey.

KL Rahul didn’t play in the five-match South Africa series due to a groin injury and then missed the England and West Indies tour as well.

“I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the teams tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid-19. This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I am to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can. To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue,” KL Rahul Tweeted on Saturday.

Apart from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will also miss the tour. The three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will be played in Harare from August 18.