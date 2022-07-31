‘I Wanted To Clarify A Couple Of Things’- KL Rahul Clears Air On His Absence From Zimbabwe Tour
After the announcement by BCCI, fans questioned the absence of KL Rahul from the Zimbabwe tour. The Indian batter has not played a single match for India after the start of the IPL due to injuries. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side which will miss some big names including Virat Kohli and India vice-captain KL Rahul. After the announcement of the team by the BCCI, fans questioned the absence of KL Rahul from the Zimbabwe tour. The Indian batter has not played a single match for India after the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injuries and now Covid-19. He posted a message on his social media and explained that his path to recovery was hindered by a recent Covid-19 infection but he will be back soon in Indian jersey.

KL Rahul didn’t play in the five-match South Africa series due to a groin injury and then missed the England and West Indies tour as well.

“I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the teams tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid-19. This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I am to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can. To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue,” KL Rahul Tweeted on Saturday.

Apart from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will also miss the tour. The three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will be played in Harare from August 18.