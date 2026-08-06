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India W vs South Africa W: CSA announces revised multi-format tour with three T20Is

India Women's tour of South Africa has received a major update just months before the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027. CSA has made an important addition to the schedule. Read the full story.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 06, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

Published On Aug 06, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 06, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

CSA Announces Revised Multi-Format Tour with Three T20Is

CSA Announces Revised Multi-Format Tour with Three T20Is

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced that a three-match T20I series has been added to the schedule for the Indian women’s cricket team’s multi-format tour of South Africa, set to happen in December 2026.

As per CSA, the addition of T20I series in the itinerary comes with an eye to prepare for next year’s inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy, to be played in Sri Lanka in February 2027. India had toured South Africa for a five-time T20I series in April this year as part of preparation for the Women’s T20 World Cup, but they lost by 4-1.

India Women’s South Africa tour extended with three-match T20I series

The tour, scheduled to run from December 9 to 30, will now conclude with the newly added T20I series. A festive Boxing Day T20I encounter will take place on December 26 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The final two T20Is will be played at the NWC Oval in Potchefstroom on December 29 and 30 respectively.

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The multi-format tour will kick off with a one-off Test match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha from December 9 to 12. Following the red-ball fixture, the two sides will compete in a three-match ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) ODI series across Paarl, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein between December 16 and 22.

CSA CEO welcomes revised tour schedule

Welcoming the revised itinerary, CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said, “We are delighted to confirm the revised schedule for India’s tour of South Africa, with the addition of the T20 International series over the festive period, ensuring our Proteas Women have the best possible preparation ahead of the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka early next year.

“India remain one of the strongest teams in world cricket, and the opportunity to compete against them across all three formats will provide invaluable competition as we continue building towards another major ICC event.”

Revised India Women’s Tour of South Africa schedule:

Only Test: Dec 9-12, Gqeberha (10am local time)

1st ODI: Dec 16, Paarl (10am local time)

2nd ODI: Dec 19, Cape Town (2pm local time)

3rd ODI: Dec 22, Bloemfontein (2pm local time)

1st T20I: Dec 26, Benoni (6 pm local time)

2nd T20I: Dec 29, Potchefstroom (6pm local time)

3rd T20I: Dec 30, Potchefstroom (6pm local time)

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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