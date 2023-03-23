'India Way Off From Winning The World Cup At The Moment': Michael Vaughan Slams Rohit Sharma's India

Michael Vaughan said India look way off from winning the ODI World Cup at the moment.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a huge statement on India's chances of winning the ODI World Cup. Vaughan feels India has underachieved in ODI cricket despite being a strong team and they look far off from winning the World Cup at the moment.

"India are a team under achieving so much in White ball cricket .. They have so much talent & depth .. 6 months away from a home World Cup & along way off from winning it at the moment," tweeted Vaughan. The tweet came after India suffered a shocking loss against Australia in the third ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Indian batting unit once again choked under relentless pressure from the Australian spinners as the visitors clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a comfortable 21-run victory on Wednesday. Chasing a stiff target of 270 on a tricky pitch, India were all out for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia came back in the series after losing the first ODI by five wickets.

The series defeat is an indicator that the Indian team is far from prepared for the World Cup and there are too many loose ends that needs to be tied.

The match turned out to be an anti-climax in the final 15 overs as Australian spinners Adam Zampa (4/45) and Ashton Agar (2/41 in 10 overs) snared as many six Indian wickets, giving away only 86 runs in the 20 overs between them.

The Chepauk track got slower and slower and post 35th over in the Indian innings, it became very difficult to hit the big strokes.

Once Zampa bowled a couple of googlies to force Hardik Pandya (40 off 40 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (1 off 33 balls) hit against the turn, the writing was on the wall. It was Zampa's best figures against India and he certainly was the hero for the Aussies.

Incidentally, Australia were the last international team to beat India in a bilateral ODI series back in 2019. The score-line back then was 3-2. Since that series defeat four years back, India have won seven back-to-back bilateral ODI rubber at home.

It was three games in a row that the Indian top-order flattered to deceive and that too in home conditions. They could have been blanked 3-0 in the series had Australia scored at least 235 in the opening ODI.

With World Cup just a few months away, India need to fix their jugsaw soon. India's participation in the Asia Cup 2023 is not certain which leaves India with only three ODIs against West Indies before the marquee event to get things sorted.

(With Inputs From IANS)