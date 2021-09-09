New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was delighted to hear MS Dhoni’s appointment as Team India mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in UAE and Oman. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday had made the announcement after the selection of the 15-member World T20 squad.

With India winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World back in 2007 along with the 50-over World Cup in 2011 under Dhoni’s leadership, Gavaskar reckoned there is no doubt that it is going to benefit the team in the upcoming event.

Under his (Dhoni) leadership, India won the 2011 World Cup and four years before that, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. It’s definitely going to benefit Team India,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

Going on to give his own example when he became the consultant of the Indian team in 2004, Gavaskar said, “At the time, (then-head coach) John Wright was a bit nervous, he probably thought I was going to take his place. But Ravi Shastri knows that MS Dhoni has very little interest in coaching. Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni, if the partnership goes well, India will benefit a great deal from it.”

“But if there are disagreements over tactics and team selection, then there might be a bit of an effect on the team. But MS Dhoni’s appointment itself will be a big boost for Team India. He has so much experience, he knows everything. There was no bigger, destructive player than MS Dhoni when he was active in international cricket,” he said.

“MS Dhoni’s appointment is good news for India but I am just praying there is no clash. But if Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni can get on the same wavelength, then it’s big news for India.”

Gavaskar also said he doubts if senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be included in the playing XI. Ashwin, who has not played a T20 International since July 2017, was included in the squad ahead of the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

(With IANS Inputs)