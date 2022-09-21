India Wins 7 Medals At Asia Pacific Deaf Badminton Championships In Thailand

Pattaya: The Indian Deaf Badminton Team has won a total of seven medals- three gold, one silver and three bronze- at the 6th Asia Pacific Deaf Badminton Championships & 2nd Deaf Youth Badminton Championship being held in Pattaya, Thailand. The championship began on September 14 and ended on September 20.

Deaflympics Gold medalist Jerlin Anika dominated with 6 gold medals at the tournament. The 18-year-old won gold in Women’s Singles, Doubles and Open Mixed Doubles as well as Youth Girls’ Singles, Doubles and Youth Mixed Doubles in the Asia Pacific Deaf Badminton Championships 2022. The hearing-impaired badminton player Jerlin had also won three gold medals at the Deaflympics 2022 in Brazil held earlier this year.

“Jerlin won the women’s singles against Japan’s Yume Katayama in finals and emerged with the Gold medal. In Mixed Doubles, India’s Jerlin and Abhinav Sharma won against Indonesia’s Ilyas Rachman Ryandhani and Ghaniyya Fadilatun Nisa to emerge with the Gold again,” said Sonu Anand Sharma, head coach for the Indian badminton team at Asia Pacific Deaf Badminton Championships.

The Noida-based veteran badminton player and coach added that Anika’s performance has improved with each year, helping her make the country proud at this year’s Championships.