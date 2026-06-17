India women crush Netherlands by 95 runs to continue winning run in T20 World Cup

India has won its second consecutive match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Women in Blue won by 95 runs against the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday. This is India’s biggest win by a margin of runs in the Women’s World Cup.

Richa and Harmanpreet provide the finishing touch after Mandhana-Shafali blitz

India won the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka by 82 runs on October 9, 2024, and the previous win against Bangladesh by 79 runs on March 30, 2014.

After losing the toss and opting to bat, the Indian team scored 209 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a strong start. The two players shared a 115-run partnership in 70 balls.

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Shafali was dismissed for 55 off 38 balls with 10 fours, after which Mandhana added 47 runs off 26 balls for the second wicket with Jemimah Rodriguez. Mandhana then departed after scoring 74 off 47 balls with 1 six and 11 fours.

India suffered their second setback on the final ball of the 16th over. Subsequently, the team lost four wickets for 168 in 17.1 overs. From there, Richa Ghosh, along with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, added 31 runs in 15 balls for the fifth wicket to take the team to a huge total.

Shree Charani stars with the ball as India cruise to a convincing World Cup victory

Richa remained unbeaten on 20 off 8 balls, while captain Kaur contributed 12 runs. Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 10 off 2 balls. Caroline de Lange took the lead from the opposition, taking two wickets. Iris Zwilling, Heather Segers, and Marthe van den Raad each took one wicket.

Chasing a massive target, the Netherlands were all out for 114 in 17.3 overs. Heather Segers added 34 runs for the first wicket with Phoebe Molkenboer. Heather was dismissed for 21 off 16 balls, after which captain Babette de Leede tried to steady the team with small partnerships.

The team suffered its fourth loss as captain at the score of 96. Babette returned with 28 off 27 balls, after which a collapse of wickets ensued, leaving the team all out for 114. For India, Shree Charani took 4 wickets for 19 runs, while Shefali Verma took 3 wickets for 20 runs. Nandini Sharma took two wickets.

India had defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in their first match. The Indian team will now face South Africa on June 21.

With IANS Inputs.