Load More

Commonwealth Games, Day 8, Birmingham, Streaming & Updates: Janneke Schopman, chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, and goalkeeper Savita Punia have expressed their displease over the umpire’s decision to make Australia re-take their first shot in the shoot-out after it was saved, in the semifinal clash at the Commonwealth Games here.

India goalkeeper Savita had saved the shot taken by Ambrosia Malone but the umpires soon stepped in and asked it to be re-taken as the timer had malfunctioned and did not start.

Australia took the shot again and this time they scored and went on to win the shoot-out 3-0, ending an impressive comeback by the Indian team, which had trailed 0-1 for a major part of the match before coming back to equalise and in the fourth quarter.

India skipper Savita said it is the first time in her decade-long international career that she had to face such a situation and said it is tough on the players.

“In my career, it’s the first time that’s happened… that we saved and they said the time is not on. This is not good for the players — it’s tough.

“We know this is part of the game,” said Savita after the match.

Schopman was scathing in her comments and said, “People who don’t understand sport who make those decisions”.

“The umpires don’t understand the decision, no-one understands the decision; it’s people who don’t understand sport who make those decisions, so it’s what I struggle with,” said Schopman after the match.

“They (Australia) were fine, they understood that they missed. They can take 10 seconds for all I care. They weren’t complaining, so I don’t understand why you have to make that decision,” Schopman said, blaming the ‘pro-active’ umpires for ruining her team’s chances of winning the match.

With Savita having saved Malone’s effort, the Indians had a good chance of scoring with their first shot to take the lead, and put pressure on the Australians. But that was not to be as they were rattled by the strange decision by the umpire and missed all their three shots.

The incident has become a talking point on the social media with many people including former India cricketer Virender Sehwag commenting on it. The incident is trending on Twitter with the hashtag #cheating.

“Penalty miss hua Australia se and the Umpire says, ‘Sorry Clock start nahi hua’. Such biasedness (sic) used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower. Hockey mein bhi hum hald banenge and all clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls (India flag),” Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

Former India hockey captain, Viren Rasquinha said the international hockey federation (FIH) really needs to get their act in order as such an incident has happened for the second time in a major tournament.

“The @FIHHockey really needs to get their act in order. Timers are basics. This is not an Under 10 school match. 2nd time in a year in major tournaments this happens. Our beautiful sport will lose its credibility & will lose many passionate fans if FIH continues to f*#$ up.” Rasquinha said in his tweet.

Gritty India women’s hockey team goes down fighting against Australia in semifinal – Match Report

The Indian women’s hockey team’s quest for a berth in the Commonwealth Games final ended in heartbreak with powerhouse Australia defeating them 3-0 in the shootout here. The Savita Punia-led India team fought valiantly in the semifinal in the regulation time which ended in 1-1 but missed out on converting their attempts in the shootout. Ambrosia Malone, Amy Lawton and Kaitlin Nobbs scored goals for Australia in the shootout.

Rebecca Greiner (10th min) scored the solitary goal for Australia while Vandana Katariya (49th) was the lone scorer from the Indian side.

The Australian team started the game with the intent to put early pressure while the Indians kept their calm as they looked to create opportunities early on. Australia’s strategy paid off as they came close to scoring an early goal through a deflection but Savita made an outstanding save.

After an incident and injury scare in the middle of the field, Australia were awarded a free kick, but India successfully blocked it. Navneet Kaur won a penalty corner for India shortly after, but nothing came of it.

Following that, Australia stepped up the offensive, which was rewarded when Rebecca Greiner scored a tap-in goal in the 10th minute to give them the lead. Australia had another opportunity to double the lead, but Monika’s outstanding defence prevented it. In the final few minutes of the first quarter, India earned a free hit and a penalty corner, but it was not enough to level the contest.

Trailing by a goal, India began the second quarter on offence and were successful in piling pressure on the Australian defence on the right flank. Indian kept up its persistent push in search of an equaliser and came close to an equaliser after Neha won a penalty corner.

However, the Australian goalkeeper saved Gurjit Kaur’s on-point attempt. In the 24th minute, Sangita took a great shot at the goal post, but Aleisha Power saved it. With five minutes remaining, India won another PC, but nothing came of it. Thereafter, both teams battled for dominance in the mid-field as the second quarter came to a close.

Similar to the second quarter, India began the third quarter on top, with Salima Tete leading the charge. Vandana Katariya and Navneet Kaur also made some crucial runs and passes as India looked to rattle Australia’s defence.

As the game progressed, Australia came into the play with Shanea Tonkin making a piercing run inside the opposition circle but her shot went wide. However, this did not stop India from pushing for an equaliser. India came within inches of scoring their first goal after a strong shot from Navneet Kaur, but Lalremsiami was slow to react to the pass. Australia won five consecutive PCs during the final minutes of the third quarter, but India did well to prevent them from scoring.

There was a sense of urgency among Indian players as the fourth quarter started, looking to level the contest. India’s efforts were rewarded when Vandana Katariya scored in the 49th minute after being set by Sushila Chanu. Moments later, India had a chance to go one up after Vandana Katariya won a PC, but, it did not transpire into anything.

After India’s equaliser, both sides increased their attacking in search of their second goal but were not successful as the game went into shootout.

India will next take on New Zealand in the bronze-medal match on August 7.

India’s Medal Winners So far:

Gold

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg) Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg) Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting, Men’s 73 kg) Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia (Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours) Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Sudhir Singh (Men’s Heavyweight Division – Para Powerlifting) Bajrang Punia (Wrestling Free-Style 65 kg final) Sakshi Malik (Wrestling 62 kg final) Deepak Punia (Wrestling 86 kg final)

Silver

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting, Men’s 55 kg) Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Weightlifting, Women’s 55 kg) Shushila Likmabam (Judo, Women’s 48 kg) Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting, Men’s 96 kg) Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu (Badminton, Mixed Team) Tulika Maan (Judo, Women’s +78 kg) Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump) Bhavina Patel – Assured of a medal (para table-tennis final)* Anshu Malik – (Wrestling 57kg final)

Bronze:

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting, Men’s 61 kg) Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo, Men’s 60 kg) Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women’s 71 kg) Lovepreet Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109 kg) Saurav Ghosal (Squash, Men’s Singles) Gurdeep Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109+ kg) Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s High Jump). Amit Panghal – Assured of a medal (Boxing)* Jasmine Lamboria – Assured of a medal (Boxing)* Sagar – Assured of a medal (Boxing)* Rohit Tokas – Assured of a medal (Boxing)

Events To Look Forward To On Day 8: