India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 gets underway from February 21 with defending champions Australia taking on India in Sydney. The Indian women team will hope to win their maiden trophy but for that they will have to show more consistency. In a T20 tri-series, also involving Australia and England, India made the final but ended up as the runners-up. They have a tough task at hand as they start their campaign against a side which has won four out of six world t20 trophies so far.

Below are the details of when and where you can follow the action live on TV and stream online:-

Toss: 1:00 PM IST

Match Timing

1:30 PM IST

Venue

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Weather

Cloudy with temperature hovering between high of 23 degrees Celsius and low of 19 degrees Celsius

LIVE STREAMING:

You can stream the match live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

TV Broadcast

TV broadcast would be available on Star Sports Network

IN-W vs AU-W Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano