New Delhi: Team India had an astounding outing on the England tour last year. They won matches in Lord’s and Oval and were leading the five-match series 2-1 when several members of the Indian contingent tested positive for COVID-19. The then head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first ones to return positive.

Later, physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar also delivered a positive result which created a situation of panic in the Indian dressing room as Parmar was in close contact with several Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. While the players tested negative during COVID-19 Test, the situation was such that the ECB and BCCI mutually decided to postpone the fifth Test in Manchester.

Several English experts alleged that BCCI didn’t want to take any risk before the IPL, the second leg of which was to be played in UAE after the series. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has now made a big statement about the postponed Old Trafford Test. Shastri has said that if he was in the dressing room before Old Trafford Test, not only India would have played the Test, but also won it.

“When I had Covid last year, I could have gone into the dressing room in 6-7 days. And I promise you if I had gone to the dressing room in 6-7 days, India would have played that Test match at Old Trafford and won it,” Shastri said in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022.

The Test was then rescheduled before India’s white ball tour of England in July this year at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. It was England who emerged victorious in the match and levelled the series 2-2. India skipper Rohit Sharma had to miss the Test after testing positive and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah led in his absence.