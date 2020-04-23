Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has made a controversial claim regarding Indian batsmen whom he played against during his international career. Inzamam, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, claims that unlike Pakistan batsmen, Indians would play for themselves even when they scored centuries.

“When we played against India, their batting was more powerful than ours on paper,” Inzamam told Ramiz Raza while speaking on his YouTube channel. “Even (though) our batsmen scored 30 or 40 runs, they were for the team. But for India, even if they scored 100 runs, they played for themselves.”

“So, that was the difference between the two sides,” he added.

Inzamam played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs and one T20I between 1991 and 2007, scoring over 20,000 international runs that included 25 centuries and 129 fifties.

He debuted under current Pakistan PM and legendary captain Imran Khan and praised him for backing youngsters. “Imran (bhai) was not a very technical captain, but he knew how to get the most out of his players. He backed the young players, he backed the players he believed in and this made him a great captain,” said the 50-year-old.

Inzamam was part of Pakistan squad that won the 1992 World Cup in Australia under Imran.

Despite a series of low scores in the tournament, he wasn’t dropped and performed when it mattered. In the semi-finals against New Zealand, he top-scored with a blistering 60 off 37 in a successful chase of 263 before another vital performance in the final against England where his 42 off 35 pushed Pakistan to what turned out to be a winning total.

“He (Imran) would not drop any player if he failed in one series as he believed in giving the player a long rope and this the biggest reason why everyone in the side respected him so much,” he said.