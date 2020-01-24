A day prior to India’s opening T20 against New Zealand in Auckland, Virat Kohli took a subtle jibe at the BCCI for a crammed cricketing schedule, how the kind of travelling to a place that is seven and a half hours ahead of IST is difficult to adjust immediately. Likewise, Kohli’s former India teammate Gautam Gambhir, in his latest column for Times of India, also emphasised on the role of jet lag playing a part in preparations.

“As a professional cricketer, I have discovered two kinds of jet lag while touring places like the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. The first form is quite common and we all know about it. The second one is my discovery and I call it ‘Expectations Jet Lag.,'” Gambhir wrote.

“The ‘Expectations Jet Lag’ is the time taken to revise targets on what is a good batting performance in foreign conditions. Indian are touring New Zealand at the back of a strong run-filled home stretch on a flat pitch in which a score around 180-200 seemed like a par. But New Zealand will be different. There will be swing, seam and wind. Batsmen will have to quickly get over the ‘Expectations Jet Lag’ and work out what strokes not to play and what is a decent score for these conditions.”

As far as the usual jet lag is concerned, Gambhir, who peeled off a century each in ODI and Tests during India’s tour of New Zealand in 2010, had an interesting story to share and how the remedies to cure it would lead to “silent gas attacks” from a fellow member of the Indian team.

“During 2009 when we were touring New Zealand, one of my more illustrious teammates was suffering from gastric disorder. Strangely, he would attribute the same to jet lag. He was persistent with his “silent gas attacks” in the team meetings, team bus, dressing-room and even on the ground,” he added.

“It was unlike anything I had ever seen. Anti-acids were put at work, some digestive syrups were introduced but nothing worked. The ‘culprit’ would shrug his shoulders and say, “Jet lag hai yaar, main theek ho jaunga (it is because of jet lag, I will be fine).” Some of my teammates joked that I batted for close to 11 hours in Napier because I didn’t want to return to a smelly dressing room.”