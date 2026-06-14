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  • Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur achieves HUGE milestone vs Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, becomes…

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur achieves HUGE milestone vs Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, becomes…

Team India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur achieved a huge feat against Pakistan Women in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 14, 2026, 09:37 PM IST

Published On Jun 14, 2026, 09:37 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 14, 2026, 09:37 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur creates history for India against Pakistan Women

Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Pakistan Women

IND W vs PAK W: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur created history during the Women’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. She became India’s highest run-scorer in Women’s T20 World Cup history, going past former captain Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet needed just one run to break the record and achieved it with the first ball she faced.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet rescue India after early setbacks

At the same time, Smriti Mandhana played a fantastic innings of 68 runs and helped India after early wickets. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues got out quickly, but Mandhana and Harmanpreet built an important partnership to bring India back into the game. Thanks to their efforts, India reached 117/4 after 15 overs in their tournament opener.

India had a poor start after losing Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues early. Shafali scored 6 runs before getting out, while Jemimah managed only 1 run. India were struggling at 18/2.

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After that, Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur took control of the innings. They played sensibly and added an important 91-run partnership for the third wicket. Both batters punished the loose balls and helped India recover from the early setback.

Mandhana also got a lifeline when Pakistan fielder Aliya Riaz dropped a catch. She made full use of the chance and continued to score runs. Later, Mandhana was dismissed by Rameen Shamim after playing a fine knock.

India lost another wicket when Bharti Fulmali was stumped off Sadia Iqbal’s bowling. Richa Ghosh then came to the crease to support Harmanpreet. Thanks to the partnership between Mandhana and Harmanpreet, India moved into a strong position against Pakistan.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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