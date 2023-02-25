Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur posts Emotional Tweet After Women In Blue's heartbreaking Exit From T20 WC

India lost to Australia by just five runs in their semi-final fixture of the Women's T20 World Cup, in Cape Town on Thursday. India's lenient fielding allowed Australia to post a challenging 172 for four.

During India's innings, they were struggling at 28/3 but Star Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur's (52 off 34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24) helped India to make a comeback.

In the 15th over Harmanpreet's bat got stuck in the ground while coming back for the second run and Australia's pacer Alyssa Healy was quick enough to get her out.

India ended up losing the match by five runs and missed their chance to lift World Cup trophy. She then gave her post-match interview wearing sunglasses, very emotionally she mentioned that she doesn't want her country to see her tears. Indian captain broke into tears while speaking to former Indian captain Anjum Chopra.

Star Indian batter Harmanpreet pinned down an emotional note to for the fans of the team and shared it on social media.

"This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it's sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there," she said.

India ended up losing their first three wickets in the first four overs but Harmanpreet then led their fightback with strong stands with Jemimah Rodrigues first and then Richa Ghosh.