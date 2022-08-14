Harare: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is ready to face Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series, starting on Thursday 18 August. All the Indian players are looking really confident as they arrived in the country’s capital on Saturday evening to play the ODI series. They were spotted at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and everyone looked really comfortable ahead of the series.

While some of the players were wearing the mask, others chose not to. The side would get a day to practice and get used to the conditions.

Zimbabwe Cricket posted a video where the Indian cricket team players can be seen in the Harare airport. The post was captioned: “They are here now . . . ?? have just landed in Harare ahead of the three-match ODI series against ?? scheduled for 18, 20 and 22 August at Harare Sports Club.”

They are here now . . . ?? have just landed in Harare ahead of the three-match ODI series against ?? scheduled for 18, 20 and 22 August at Harare Sports Club #WelcomeIndia | #ZIMvIND | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/lViHCYPSPL Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 13, 2022

India’s squad for the three-match ODI series: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe cricket fans were really happy to see the Indian players in their country and some said that it’s a great opportunity for their players to learn from the best.

See reactions:

We need competition like this these Indian guys go hard which is good for us at this point in time we really need to know where we are as a team win or lose this series i’m still coming out proud of the Chevrons coz i know it prepare us for Australia Teejay (@Takuh6) August 14, 2022