India Leave For Zimbabwe Tour To Play ODI Cricket, See Viral Pictures

New Delhi: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team left for Zimbabwe on Saturday to play three-match ODI series. The Indian batter is coming out of an injury and will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul got injured before the start of the T20I series against South Africa earlier this year and will look to get back in his top form in the upcoming tour ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup in Australia.

This will be the first game for KL Rahul after leading Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2022. Indian cricketers looked really happy while leaving for the Zimbabwe tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the picture of the team on Twitter and wrote, “Zimbabwe bound! #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND”

BCCI selection committee had a few days back named India’s 16-member squad for the 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe to be played from August 18-22.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Schedule: