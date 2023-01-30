Indian Cricketer Murali Vijay Announces Retirement From All Form Of International Cricket

Breaking News

    Former Indian opener Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket.

    Updated: January 30, 2023 2:50 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: Former Indian opener Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket. He posted about it on social media and thanked everyone that played an important role in his journey.

