New Delhi: Indian star cricketer and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant met a horrific car accident on the road near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee. He survived the accident and has been hospitalized. Pant has sustained injuries the extent of which is yet to be ascertained after his car crashed into a divider and caught fire. Reports suggest that Pant was driving the car.

His car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Rishabh is being brought to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment. His plastic surgery will be done there. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar reached the hospital to know about his condition.

The horrible condition of the car is extremely scary the front half of the car is completely destroyed. According to the images coming out Rishabh Pant has sustained an injury on his head. According to the doctors, The Delhi Capitals skipper has injuries on his head and legs.

Pant was alone in the car and was traveling home when the incident happened. The cricketer had to break a window in order to escape.

The Police Superintendent Dehat Swapan Kishore Singh reached the scene right after getting informed about the accident. Saksham Hospital Chairman Dr. Sushil Nagar said that Pant’s condition is still now.