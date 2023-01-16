Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s First Reaction Following Horrific Car Accident

New Delhi: Indian star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant posted his first reaction following a horrific car accident in December. He tweeted “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.