<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Indian star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant posted his first reaction following a horrific car accident in December. He tweeted "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the </span><span class="r-18u37iz">@BCCI</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">, </span><span class="r-18u37iz">@JayShah </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">&amp; government authorities for their incredible support.</span>" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. <p></p>Thank you to the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> , <a href="https://twitter.com/JayShah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayShah</a> &amp; government authorities for their incredible support.</p> <p></p> Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17/status/1614973908607983617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 16, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>