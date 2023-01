Indian Cricketers Visit Padmanabhaswamy Temple In Trivendrum, Pictures Go Viral

India is facing Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI match of the ongoing 3 match series. Though India has already won the series against Sri Lanka won the first two matches and is going to aim for clean sweep, Sri Lanka seek to end tour on a high in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, Team India players visited Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. SuryaKumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal visited temple to seek all-mighty blessings.

The picture of the stars is going viral all over internet

Indian players visited Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Trivandrum. pic.twitter.com/S21VxIyGAh Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/ufui3FKqq3 Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2023

At Kolkata, wicket-keeper-batter K.L. Rahul showed that he can be a reliable batter at number five when he shared vital stands with Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in acing a chase of 216.

With the series already in the bag, it remains to be seen if India can experiment by getting Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the playing eleven at Thiruvananthapuram. In terms of bowling, Kuldeep, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik have been extremely impressive in bamboozling the Sri Lankan batters.

While Siraj has been impressive with wickets upfront, Malik has admirably stepped up to be India’s enforcer in the middle overs in the absence of tall quick Prasidh Krishna. But India would like to see Malik have more tricks in the bag after some massive improvement in control.

Kuldeep, the left-arm wrist-spinner, played the second ODI only because leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a shoulder niggle in the first ODI. He made the chance count by taking 3-51 and triggering a meltdown of Sri Lanka’s batting in the middle overs.

If Chahal regains full fitness for the third ODI, India will have a healthy headache in either playing him or persisting with Kuldeep, who is strengthening his place for the ODI World Cup squad.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have shone, but in patches. In Guwahati, Pathum Nissanka scored 72, Dhananjaya de Silva made a 40-ball 47, and Dasun Shanaka smashed an unbeaten 102. At Kolkata, Kusal Mendis and debutant Nuwanidu Fernando did well, but despite some lofty lower-order hits, Sri Lanka weren’t up to the mark with the bat.

With the ball, their bowlers did put up a much-improved performance in Kolkata after conceding 373 in Guwahati. But they were unable to dislodge Rahul from the crease and were guilty of giving away many extras which did play a role in their being unable to save the series.

At Thiruvananthapuram, they would like for a performance where the bowlers and batters click in unison to give a strong fight to a formidable Indian team, who are aiming for a series sweep after the 2-1 series loss to Bangladesh in December 2022.