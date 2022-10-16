Indian Premier League 2023 Auction Details Revealed| Deets Inside

New Delhi: Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 to see their favourite superstars in action on the field for their teams. Their wait is almost over as the auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will take place on December 16, report Time Of India.

The organizers of the Indian Premier League have also asked the ten franchises to submit their list of retained players by November 15. Fans will be happy to know that the home-away format is returning to the Indian Premier League after three years. It was last used in the 2019 edition of the tournament before the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country.

In the last auction, old teams could retain a maximum of four players due to the addition of the two new franchises. However, no such cap will be present in the mini-auction of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Another good news for the franchises is that the salary cap is also likely to be increased by Rs 5 crore for the upcoming auction of the tournament.

The Indian Premier League 2023 will begin in the last week of March. Earlier, BCCI’s outgoing president Sourav Ganguly had mentioned in his letter to state associations on September 22, “The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues.”

This has been proved to be true in the recent report and fans will be eager to see the tournament back in their city.