World Championships silver medallist <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/anjum-moudgil">Anjum Moudgil</a> believes the Indian shooting team will perform exceptionally well at the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/2020-tokyo-olympics">2020 Tokyo Olympics</a>. "Our shooting team is the best in the world. I am really happy that I am part of this team. This team is really good at the world level. My teammates are breaking records and winning medals," Moudgil was quoted as saying by PTI on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>"I am sure the results in the upcoming tournaments will be really good. I am expecting a good performance by the entire shooting contingent at the Olympics." <p></p> <p></p>India has seen a host of young shooters make their mark on the world stage since the last Olympics in 2016. The 26-year-old is glad to see how the youngsters have capitalised on the availability of facilities and good coaches in India. <p></p> <p></p>"With the availability of equipment and good coaches, it's really good to see how the youngsters are taking up shooting and they are doing really well. <p></p> <p></p>"The senior Indian team is really young, which is a good thing. This is the best Indian shooting team I have ever seen," said Moudgil. <p></p> <p></p>She said the Khelo India University Games will be a great platform for the upcoming athletes. <p></p> <p></p>After successfully organising the Khelo India Youth Games, the Indian government has decided to conduct a competition for the university-level athletes in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1. "It's really good that the Indian government is conducting a Khelo India tournament for another age category. I am really happy with the way the Khelo India Games are organized in India. It's a really big tournament. I am looking forward to the University Games, I think it'll be a very good platform for all upcoming athletes," she said.