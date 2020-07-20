Indian women’s cricket team is likely to pull out of their proposed tour of England in September, according to media reports. The series was initially set to be played in June but due to coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back to later this year.

The series was also set to be converted into a tri-series with South Africa being the third team. Team India was reportedly supposed to travel to England in August and following a 14-day quarantine period, would have taken part in the tri-series in September.

But according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, India’s participation in the series has been put on hold considering the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Also, the ECB is reportedly planning to extend the series against South Africa and the revised schedule will be made public in the near future.

The England board had last month announced a 24-member squad to take part in bio-secure environment for the series in individual and small group capacity.

The players returned to training on June 22 at six venues, namely with the National Performance Centre in Loughborough and Chester Boughton Hall CC in Lancashire joining four county grounds Headingley, The Oval, Bristol County Ground and the County Ground in Hove.

(With agency inputs)