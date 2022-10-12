New Delhi: India dominated Pakistan in the last two decades but the Men in Green have got the better of India of late, especially in do-or-die games. Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy final in 2017 and also in the 2021 T20 World Cup. They continued their streak in the Asia Cup 2022 as they beat the Rohit Sharma-led side to knock them out of the tournament.

In a recent interview, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said that he is mighty proud of the team. While accepting that India are ahead of Pakistan in terms of skills, he said that the win in the Asia Cup was needed to clear the mental block.

“Pehle toh India ke against jo jeete hain ham, bade arsey ke baad hua hai. Iss team ki tareef karni chahiye. Skill ki baat thi, Indians skill level me hamse bahut aage hain, abhi bhi batting me aage hain. Magar ek mental block tha jisko clear karna tha. Aur vo kiya iss team ne ek young captain ke under. (It’s after a long time that we won against India. We should be lauding this team. Indians are far ahead in skill level than us, especially in batting. But it was important to clear that mental block and this team did that under a young captain),” Ramiz said to Samaa TV.

Ramiz also spoke about Babar Azam’s captaincy and said that he has given complete authority to Babar Azam as a captain. Agar aap captain ko strong karte hain toh vo team ko aage leke jaata hai, uski ownership complete hoti hai. Main cricket khela hu, maine kaptaani ki hai, agar aap dressing room me aapki sultanat nahi hain, aur peeche se aapko koi kheechta hai, aap kabhi bhi apne co-players ka confidence nahi le paayenge. Maine Babar ko authority di hai, vo behetar samajhte hain for a 27-year-old. Vo bohot confident hai, mature bhi hain.

(If your captain is strong, he can take the team ahead, he has that ownership of the side. I’ve played cricket and led the side, I know if you don’t have an authority in the dressing room and someone keeps pulling the strings from behind, you can never have the confidence of players. I’ve given Babar that authority, he is a lot mature for a 27-year-old. He is very confident),” said Ramiz.