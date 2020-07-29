India’s Bowling Attack Can Rattle Australia Even With Steve Smith And David Warner: Gautam Gambhir

Australia will present a different challenge to India when they tour the country later this year with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner in their batting line-up. The batting superstars missed the 2018-19 series against the then top-ranked India led by Virat Kohli as they lost 1-2.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that the despite Warner and Smith’s presence, the bowling attack at Kohli’s disposal has the capability to still rattle Australia batsmen.

“… India has got the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line-up even with David Warner and Steve Smith, but yeah, it’s going to be a different challenge than what it was last time around,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

Gambhir, who played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, says Indian batting will have to fire to back their bowlers. “So you would want Virat Kohli to fire plus the bowlers as well because it’s the bowlers that will win you the Test matches,” he said.

As far as Kohli goes, Gambhir says on an individual level too it will be a different sort of challenge for Kohli.

“Whether it was his first tour, whether it was second tour, this time around, obviously, he would be gearing up for it because it’s going to be a different challenge with David Warner and Steve Smith coming back into the Australian Test line-up,” he said.

The four-match Test series, part of ICC World Test Championship, gets underway from December 3.