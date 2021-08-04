Lovlina Borgohain’s bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday had the cricketing community raising a toast to the gritty boxer’s achievement on the biggest sporting stage, with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma and Venkatesh Prasad, among others taking to social media to applaud the 23-year-old’s feat.

Former cricketer Sehwag was among the first to take to the social media to appreciate Lovlina’s effort in the welterweight category, where she went down fighting to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal, saying, “Brilliant Lovlina! Just the third ever Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Congratulations #LovlinaBorgohain on winning the bronze.” Sehwag also posted a picture of Lovlina walking towards the Indian Tri-colour.

Brilliant Lovlina ! Just the third ever Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Congratulations #LovlinaBorgohain on winning the bronze. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9kxniIDnk8 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

Lovlina is the only boxer after Vijender Singh (2008 Beijing) and MC Mary Kom (2012 London) to win a medal at the Olympics. Thanks to the Assam boxer’s efforts, India have now bettered their 2016 Rio Olympic Games tally by clinching a silver and two bronze in Tokyo.

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad posted, “And a third medal for India. Heartiest congratulations #LovlinaBorgohain on a winning a #Bronze in your first ever Olympics. Wish you all the best in the journey ahead. #Tokyo2020.”

India pace bowler Ishant Sharma, who is currently in England with the Virat Kohli-led side for the five-match Test series beginning later on Wednesday, called Lovlina “#RingKiBaazigar (magician in the ring).”

“#RingKiBaazigar. India is proud of you, @LovlinaBorgohain!! Thank you for bagging the third medal for our country in #TokyoOlympic ! (Raising hands, Third place medal symbols). Onwards & upwards from here! Jai Hind!” tweeted Ishant.

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals (DC) tweeted, “She goes down but not without giving a fight. @LovlinaBorgohain you may have lost, but you have won India’s hearts. A well-deserved third place medal coming your way.”

“Medal in her first Olympics. Just the third boxer to win an #Olympics medal,” DC wrote in another tweet.