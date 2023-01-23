India's Front Foot Batting Look Weak: Ramiz Raja Identifies Major Flaw In Famed India's Batting Line-Up
New Delhi: Team India have already clinched the 3-match series with a 2-0 lead and would look to clean sweep New Zealand as these two teams collide in the 3rd ODI. India has bounced back after an embarrassing gameplay in World Cup semi finals against Sri Lanka and whitewashed Lanka at home and now have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand. India is known for it's terrific batting line up, irrespective of this unbelievable performance Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja identifies flaws in India's batting line-up and explains that India's front-foot batting is looking weak. "What India batters need to do, top order in particular, is the fact that their front-foot batting is looking weak. It's easy to hit from the back foot, but once the ball is tossed up, you rely on defense, then there is some error," said Raja on his YouTube channel. He further added that India's recent rise in ODI and Test cricket has been down to their bowling. On Saturday Mohammed Shami took 2 wickets, while New Zealand were folded for just 108 runs "India's resurgence in ODI and Test cricket is on the basis of bowling because their batting is historically strong," Raja added.
January 21, 2023India will next face New Zealand in third and final ODI match of the series in Indore on January 24.
Also Read
- India's Front Foot Batting Look Weak: Ramiz Raja Identifies Major Flaw In Famed India's Batting Line-Up
- Hockey World Cup 2023: India Bow Out After Losing 5-4 Against New Zealand In Penalty Shootout
- Shubman Gill Has Enough Potential, Looks Like A Mini-Rohit Sharma, Says Ramiz Raja
- Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet And Co Face New Zealand Challenge In Crossovers
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India
Also Read More News ›
- India's Front Foot Batting Look Weak: Ramiz Raja Identifies Major Flaw In Famed India's Batting Line-Up
- Hockey World Cup 2023: India Bow Out After Losing 5-4 Against New Zealand In Penalty Shootout
- Shubman Gill Has Enough Potential, Looks Like A Mini-Rohit Sharma, Says Ramiz Raja
- Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet And Co Face New Zealand Challenge In Crossovers
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS