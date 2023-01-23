India's Front Foot Batting Look Weak: Ramiz Raja Identifies Major Flaw In Famed India's Batting Line-Up

Team India have already clinched the 3-match series with a 2-0 lead and would look to clean sweep New Zealand as these two teams collide in the 3rd ODI.

India has bounced back after an embarrassing gameplay in World Cup semi finals against Sri Lanka and whitewashed Lanka at home and now have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand. India is known for it's terrific batting line up, irrespective of this unbelievable performance Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja identifies flaws in India's batting line-up and explains that India's front-foot batting is looking weak.

"What India batters need to do, top order in particular, is the fact that their front-foot batting is looking weak. It's easy to hit from the back foot, but once the ball is tossed up, you rely on defense, then there is some error," said Raja on his YouTube channel.

He further added that India's recent rise in ODI and Test cricket has been down to their bowling. On Saturday Mohammed Shami took 2 wickets, while New Zealand were folded for just 108 runs

"India's resurgence in ODI and Test cricket is on the basis of bowling because their batting is historically strong," Raja added.

India will next face New Zealand in third and final ODI match of the series in Indore on January 24.