New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will play 14 T20 Internationals and just four Tests at home between November 2021 and June 2022 as the BCCI announced its international itinerary, which features just three ODIs.

The teams that will visit India during the eight-month period are New Zealand (in November-December), West Indies (in February 2022), Sri Lanka (February-March 2022) and South Africa (in June 2022).

In between in December-January, India will be touring South Africa and the IPL will happen between April-May.

Against New Zealand, India will be playing two Tests and three T20Is while West Indies are due to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

Sri Lanka will play two Tests and three T20Is while South Africa will come for the shortest tour where they would play five T20Is in a space of 10 days.

“We have kept 14 T20Is because we have another T20 World Cup in Australia in a year’s time and we need to have adequate matches before the big event,” a BCCI official said.

The four-Test matches will be held at Kanpur and Mumbai for the New Zealand series while Bengaluru and Mohali will host Sri Lanka in the traditional format.

As per the rotation system, most of the cities will be getting the 17 white-ball games that has been scheduled.

Jaipur, Ranchi, Lucknow, Vizag, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Trivandrum, Chennai, Rajkot, Delhi have all got matches.

List of international matches (T20Is, ODIs and Tests) against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa respectively during India’s upcoming home season:

Versus New Zealand

Nov 17: 1st T20I (Jaipur)

Nov 19: 2nd T20I (Ranchi)

Nov 21: 3rd T20I (Kolkata)

Nov 25-29: 1st Test (Kanpur)

Dec 3-7: 2nd Test (Mumbai)

Versus West Indies

Feb 6: 1st ODI (Ahmedabad)

Feb 9: 2nd ODI (Jaipur)

Feb 12: 3rd ODI (Kolkata)

Feb 15: 1st T20I (Cuttack)

Feb 18: 2nd T20I (Vizag)

Feb 21: 3rd T20I (Trivandrum)

Versus Sri Lanka

Feb 25-Mar 1: 1st Test (Bengaluru)

Mar 5-9: 2nd Test (Mohali)

Mar 13: 1st T20I (Mohali)

Mar 15: 2nd T20I (Dharamsala)

March 18: 3rd T20I (Lucknow)

Versus South Africa

Jun 9: 1st T20I (Chennai)

Jun 12: 2nd T20I (Bengaluru)

Jun 14: 3rd T20I (Nagpur)

Jun 17: 4th T20I (Rajkot)

Jun 19: 5th T20I (Delhi).

(With PTI Inputs)