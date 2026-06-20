India’s next Hardik Pandya? Coach Ryan ten Doeschate drops major hint on THIS star ahead of 2027 World Cup

India’s search of long term balance in the ODI side seems to be moving in the right direction. Some young players got chances during the Afghanistan series and the team management has started identifying cricketers who could play crucial roles in the future, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup looming.

One name that has impressed the coaching staff is Nitish Kumar Reddy, who continues to be viewed as an important all-round prospect for India’s future plans.

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India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that the team sees Nitish Kumar Reddy as the closest replacement for Hardik Pandya in the seam-bowling all-rounder’s role.

The youngster missed the second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow because of soreness in his left thigh but remains in contention to return for the final ODI in Chennai.

Speaking ahead of the match, ten Doeschate explained why the team rates Nitish highly.

“When Hardik’s fit, he obviously brings a different element because he’s such a strong batter, such a strong finisher. That sort of role scarcity is difficult to find – a finisher who can give you overs as well.

“So those guys are all tracking really nicely. Like I said with Nitish, for the last 18 months, he’s shown glimpses of how important he can be to this team, particularly in this format. I feel his body’s getting stronger and stronger, and I sort of feel he is the natural successor or back-up to Hardik.”

India encouraged by all-round depth

India have also given opportunities to players such as Harshit Rana and Gurnoor Brar, who have contributed with both bat and ball during the series.

However, ten Doeschate clarified that these players are still primarily viewed as bowling all-rounders.

“I would still say the majority of those guys are bowling all-rounders. But certainly to see these other guys chipping in and working on their games, even someone like Gurnoor and Harshit again, they’re bowling all-rounders.

“But the fact that we feel we’ve got guys who can hold the bat at No.9 and obviously looking forward to the next 14-15 months, that is going to be very important, especially in South Africa when you want to play three proper out-and-out seamers.

“Those guys are going to need to bat. So yeah, a lot of good signs on the all-rounder front and also on the fast bowler front. I think it’s been refreshing this week to see Prince, Gurnoor, and Nabi.”

Changes expected for final ODI

With India already securing the three-match series, the team management is likely to rotate players in the final game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ten Doeschate confirmed that fresh faces could get an opportunity as India continue testing different combinations.

“We will be making a few changes from the first two games. I think part of the brief coming into the series was that we wanted to try a few different combinations and give everyone a fair share of games. If someone like Arshdeep does very well in the first two games, he can take a rest tomorrow.”

India planning ahead for World Cup cycle

The Afghanistan series has given India a chance to assess several emerging players while also preparing for the next major ICC events.

With Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar and other youngsters getting valuable exposure, the management appears focused on building a squad with greater depth and flexibility for the years ahead.

For Nitish in particular, the backing from the coaching staff suggests he could have a major role to play as India continue planning for life beyond Hardik Pandya in the all-rounder’s position.