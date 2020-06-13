Vasant Raiji, who was India's oldest first-class cricketer at 100, died here in the wee hours of Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Raiji was 100 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters. <p></p> <p></p>"He (Raiji) passed away at 2.20 am in his sleep at his residence in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai due to old-age," his son-in-law Sudarshan Nanavati told PTI. <p></p> <p></p>Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches in the 1940s, scoring 277 runs with 68 being his highest score. <p></p> <p></p>He made his debut for a Cricket Club of India team that played Central Provinces and Berar in Nagpur in 1939. <p></p> <p></p>His Mumbai debut happened in 1941 when the team played Western India under the leadership of Vijay Merchant. <p></p> <p></p>Raiji, also a cricket historian and chartered accountant, was 13 when India played its first Test match at the Bombay Gymkhana in South Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former Australian skipper Steve Waugh had paid a courtesy visit to Raiji at his residence in January when he had turned 100. <p></p> <p></p>It has been learnt that the cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.