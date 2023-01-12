India’s Performance In FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup

New Delhi: India is only one of the four teams that has featured in all 15 editions of the Men’s Hockey World Cup till date, but only once have they managed to finish at the top. India won their only Men’s Hockey World Cup title in 1975 after finishing third in 1971 and second in 1973. Since then, they have never finished on the podium. Here’s a look at India’s performance in the Men’s Hockey World Cup till date:

Third place in the inaugural edition (1971)

The first edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup took place in Barcelona in 1971. India finished in third place. They lost their semifinal match against Pakistan by a margin of 1-2.

Runners-up in 1973

India reached the final of the 1973 World Cup, which was played in Amstelveen. In the decider, they lost 2-4 to the Netherlands in penalty strokes after the game finished at 2-2.

World Cup winners in 1975

India won the men’s hockey world cup in 1975.In the final, India defeated archrival Pakistan 2-1.

Failed to qualify for the knockouts in 1978 & 1982

After winning the men’s hockey world cup in 1975, India failed to qualify for the quarterfinals in the next two editions. They finished sixth in 1978 and fifth in 1982.

Last in 1986

In the 1986 World Cup, held in London, India finished last in the standings after losing 3-2 to Pakistan in the 11-12th place match.

Poor outings in the next seven editions

After an embarrassment of finishing last in 1986, India’s results didn’t improve in the next seven editions either, and they finished 10th in 1990, 5th (1994), 9th (1998), 10th (2002), 11th (2006), 8th (2010), and 9th (2014).

Reached quarterfinals in 2018

In the 2018 edition of the World Cup, India finished above Belgium, Canada, and South Africa to secure the top spot in Pool C and a direct place in the quarterfinals. However, they were defeated 1-2 by the Netherlands in the quarterfinal match.