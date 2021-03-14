The Indian ODI squad for the three-match series against England is likely to be announced by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) today. Reports suggest that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not be rested for the series. That means Kohli will lead the side in all probability and Rohit would be his deputy.

The big surprise in the squad is the absence of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal. Both the cricketers have had a dream run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. While Prithvi became the first batsman to amass 800 runs in a single VHT season, Padikkal also grabbed headlines as he smashed five consecutive centuries in the domestic tournament.

“The team is expected to be announced tomorrow. Neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest. There aren’t many surprises as we prepare for World T20,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“They have done exceedingly well but will have to wait for their turn,” he said while speaking about Shaw and Padikkal’s impressive show.

Pacer Mohammad Shami who has been recovering from an injury may get picked in the squad, while Jasprit Bumrah – who is not part of the side in the T20Is due to personal reason – could also be drafted back in the side.

Eyes would be on Ravindra Jadeja – who is also recovering from an injury. It would be interesting to see if he makes the squad as Kuldeep Yadav is going to be back.

India’s Predicted ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav.

The first ODI will be played on March 23 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.