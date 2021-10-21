Dubai: With most players in form, Virat Kohli-led Team India is facing problems of plenty ahead of the mega clash versus Pakistan on October 24. India takes on Pakistan in their tournament opener in Dubai. While most of the Indian 11 would be easy to pick, there are a few hard choices that need to be made. It is expected to be a humdinger as Babar Azam-led Pakistan would like to beat India for the very first time in World Cup history, whereas, Kohli and Co would like to keep that record intact.

Kohli and Co would have to ensure they get the combinations right against the arch-rivals.

Here is what we think would be India’s playing XI versus Pakistan. Kohli has already confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul would open and he would come in at No 3. Given the form Ishan Kishan is in, it would be next to impossible to keep him out. He would play at No 4 and would be followed by Suryakumar Yadav at No 5. This means Kishan would keep wickets and Rishabh Pant would miss out.

Looks like the all-rounders would be Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja. There were talks over would Hardik play or not – but given his ability to strike the ball – he would be an absolute asset for the side. It is unfortunate that senior spinner Ravi Ashwin may have to miss out if India decides to play just one specialist spinner.

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah would be the premier pacers, while Varun Chakravarthy would fit in as the specialist spinner.

India’s Predicted 11 vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy