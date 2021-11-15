Jaipur: After the T20 World Cup debacle, a new-look Rohit Sharma-led Team India would like to erase those sour memories when they take on nemesis New Zealand in a home series starting November 17. The wounds of the loss during the T20 World Cup against NZ would be fresh and India would like to settle the scores. With big names like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah missing; it is likely that new faces would get an opportunity.

IPL stars like Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan may get picked in the XI for the opening T20I game at the Sawai Man Singh stadium.

Ruturaj Gaikwad may have to wait as India may want to continue with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the top. Also, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely to make the XI. In the absence of Bumrah and Mohammed Shami; Bhuvneshwar Kumar would lead the pace battery.

It could very well be that both Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav – both middle-order batters – may feature in the XI. Venkatesh Iyer would in all probability be used as an all-rounder who would bowl.

India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan & Yuzvendra Chahal.