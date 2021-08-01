India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test vs England: After a month-long break from international cricket, Virat Kohli-led Team India would get ready for action. They would take on England in the first of the five-match Test series, starting August 4. The first Test would be played at Trent Bridge. With a few Indian players ruled out of the series, the Indian team management found themselves in a sticky spot and had to ask BCCI to send replacements. So, what would be India’s playing XI for the Trent Bridge Test?

With Shubman Gill having been ruled out, there has been much speculation over who would open the batting for India with Rohit Sharma at the top. In all probability, Mayank Agarwal would be slotting in at the top at least for the first Test. Mayank would open with Rohit. There is no doubt about India’s No 3 and 4. It would be the ever-so-dependable Cheteshwar Pujara at No 3 and the Indian skipper at No 4.

Despite some concerns over his fitness, Kohli’s deputy Ajinkya Rahane would be playing at the No 5 spot and he would be followed by the explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to feature in the side as the only specialist spinner.

Given the overcast seamer-friendly conditions in the UK, India would in all likelihood opt for four seamers. While Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah would be certainties, India could pick Shardul Thakur. Thakur can get the ball to swing and he can also chip in with the bat.

After losing the WTC final, India would like to get off to a good start against England in the opening Test. Kohli would hope to end his century drought.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st Test vs England: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah