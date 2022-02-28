Mohali: After the success in the white-ball format, focus shifts to red-ball cricket as Rohit Sharma-led India host Sri Lanka in the first Test in less than a week in Mohali. The headline during the Test would be the return of ex-India captain Virat Kohli – who would also be playing his landmark 100th Test. Rishabh Pant, who was on a break, would also be making a comeback to the side. The return of the two big stars is bound to bolster the hosts further.

So, how would India’s playing XI look for the first Test?

For sure, India captain Rohit opens. Now, who does he open with? There are two options in Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal. In all probability, Mayank gets the nod. With no Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli could step up to the No 3 spot and in-form Shreyas Iyer takes the No 4 slot.

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari could be next to follow. The two all-rounders would in all probability be Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj would be the three pacers India could play in the Mohali pitch that traditionally helps pacers.

IND’s Predicted 11 For 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar