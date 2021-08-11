London: Rain played spoilsport for Virat Kohli-led India, who looked to be on top in the first Test at Trent Bridge. Now, it is time for the second Test, and all this while it may have seemed that India does not need to tinker or make changes to their XI – but now, they have to make a forced change. India pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has done some harm to his hamstring in the leadup to the second Test while he was practicing with the squad and that would mean he may have to sit out.

If that happens, who replaces him. It looks like Kohli and Co may pick veteran Ravichandran Ashwin for the Lord’s Test. Ashwin is experienced and has the ability to pick wickets on any wicket. He can also chip in with the bat and that would be valuable in English conditions.

The rest of the side remains the same. KL Rahul, who grabbed his chance at the top well with a brilliant 84 in the 1st Test, will open with Rohit Sharma. No 3, 4, and 5 are going to have Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane as expected. They would have Rishabh Pant following them and then the two spinning all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah would be the three pacers for India.

The second Test between India and England begins at Lord’s on Thursday. Kohli and Co will start favourites after a dominating show at Headingley.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st Test vs England: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah