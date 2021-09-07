Old Trafford: After a well-fought win at The Oval, Virat Kohli and Co move to Old Trafford, Manchester for the fifth and final Test. With the 157-run win behind them, India would start firm favourites in the last Test. For India, it was a team show that got them through – but, now there are several questions that need answers. Will Ravichandran Ashwin finally get a game? Will out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane be dropped?

So, what will the Indian team look like in the final Test? Surely, there will not be wholesale changes made after a win of that magnitude. Rahane is a big game player and one feels he has got ample opportunities and with Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav in the mix – the latter should get a go. That does not seem to be the case, it is likely Kohli will give Rahane one more chance.

Also, it would be unfortunate that a spinner of the stature and quality of Ashwin may have to miss out again. Ravindra Jadeja came good with the bat at a crucial juncture in the match and bowled well on the final day – he has done what was asked of him – and will retain his spot.

The only change that can happen is Mohammed Shami coming back in the place of Mohammed Siraj – who has bowled well. Siraj would be rested in all probability.

IND vs ENG Match Details

India vs England, 5th Test

India Tour of England, 2021

Date September 10-14, 2021

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

IND Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav