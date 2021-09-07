<strong>Old Trafford:</strong> After a well-fought win at The Oval, Virat Kohli and Co move to Old Trafford, Manchester for the fifth and final Test. With the 157-run win behind them, India would start firm favourites in the last Test. For India, it was a team show that got them through - but, now there are several questions that need answers. Will Ravichandran Ashwin finally get a game? Will out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane be dropped? <p></p> <p></p>So, what will the Indian team look like in the final Test? Surely, there will not be wholesale changes made after a win of that magnitude. Rahane is a big game player and one feels he has got ample opportunities and with Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav in the mix - the latter should get a go. That does not seem to be the case, it is likely Kohli will give Rahane one more chance. <p></p> <p></p>Also, it would be unfortunate that a spinner of the stature and quality of Ashwin may have to miss out again. Ravindra Jadeja came good with the bat at a crucial juncture in the match and bowled well on the final day - he has done what was asked of him - and will retain his spot. <p></p> <p></p>The only change that can happen is Mohammed Shami coming back in the place of Mohammed Siraj - who has bowled well. Siraj would be rested in all probability. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IND vs ENG Match Details</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India vs England, 5th Test <p></p> <p></p>India Tour of England, 2021 <p></p> <p></p>Date September 10-14, 2021 <p></p> <p></p>Time: 03:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p>Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester <p></p> <p></p><strong>IND Predicted Playing 11</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav