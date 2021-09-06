London: With the final date for submitting the squad list nearing, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is expected to announce their 15-member squad soon. Moments ago Pakistan announced their 15-member squad that would participate in the marquee event in Oman. The Board of Control of Cricket in India is likely to make an announcement tomorrow as per media reports.

If that is the case, let us look at a probable 15-member squad that India would pick. Without a doubt, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be a part of it. In all likelyhood, KL Rahul and Rohit would open for India and they would be followed by captain Kohli at No 3. Suryakumar Yadav would be next in the queue.

Reports suggest that there could be a toss-up between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for the 3rd opener’s slot. This would be a tough one to pick. Shreyas Iyer, who is back to full fitness, may be picked.

With Washington Sundar set to miss IPL due to an injury, Ravichandran Ashwin may feature in the squad.

With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in the side, Ishan Kishan would have to miss out. The pacers would be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar. There are talks that Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be included, but that looks unlikely as he has not had much match pratcise.

India’s Probable 15: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, R. Ashwin