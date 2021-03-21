After edging England in the closely-fought T20I series, India will now host the tourists in the upcoming three-match ODI series that starts from March 23. So how much will the team compositions change and who will make their way into the Indian mix?

Given the success Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have enjoyed over the last few seasons, it is highly likely that the left-hander will be given a few more opportunities. The Delhi-born would know that there are KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the wings – who can replace Dhawan.

There is no doubt that India skipper and the premier batsman of the side, Virat Kohli – will play at his preferred No 3 slot. He would be followed by Shreyas Iyer who has been in good form recently and has done well at that number in the 50-over format in the past.

Also, there is little doubt that Rishabh Pant will not be playing at the No 5 slot and could be used as a floater as well with Hardik Pandya – who in all likelihood would follow Pant. Krunal Pandya would be the new addition to the ODI set-up. He has been a part of the India squads in the past – but is yet to cement his spot. He would like to do that this time.

Shardul Thakur who has been in reasonably good form would be in the XI. He can chip in with the bat in the backend and is decent with the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting back in the scheme of things and proved to be the key in India’s win over England in the final T20I. He is experienced and an asset in limited-overs cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav would be on the side as the specialist spinner, while T. Natarajan would be the frontline pacer in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

India’s Predicted ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan