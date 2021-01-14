A day before the series finale gets underway in Brisbane, the Indian cricket team is struggling to put together a fit playing XI with injuries to their several major first-choice players. As many as nine players have been hit by fitness issues with four already out of the remainder of the ongoing Australia tour. <p></p> <p></p>The crisis began with Mohammed Shami after he suffered a fracture on his forearm while batting in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. Since him, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have seen their tour coming to a premature end while the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin in race against time to gain full fitness for the fourth Test. <p></p> <p></p>India were already without their seniormost pacer in Ishant Sharma who failed to attain full fitness in time to be able to participate in the four-match Test series. Captain Virat Kohli then left following the conclusion of the first Test on paternity leave. <p></p> <p></p>Till the time of posting this article, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, captain Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar were reportedly fully fit to take the field at fortress Gabba where Australia haven't lost a Test since 1988. <p></p> <p></p>India were revealing their Playing XIs a day before each of the three Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney were scheduled to start. However, they have kept the cards close to their chest for the final match. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, Australia have confirmed their playing XI unlike the previous three games with an injured Will Pucovski making the way for Marcus Harris. <p></p> <p></p>Here's how India could line up at The Gabba. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur/Jasprit Bumrah