India are all set to tour Sri Lanka in the month of July to fulfil their FTP commitments. The tour will consist of a 3-match ODI series and a 3-match T20 series. As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan is all but set to lead the side in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah who would be busy preparing for the series of England in England.

The selectors are spoilt for choices at the moment, given India’s bench strength in recent times. With most of the regulars set to miss out for the series, India may still be able to pull off a fairly formidable side that would be hard to beat, specially in the shortest format of the game.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will pick themselves in the squad as the opening pair with Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan in the middle-order. The Pandya brothers are likely to be picked to fulfil the allrounders role while Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are almost automatic choices in the bowling department.

After being overlooked for the series against England, Kuldeep Yadav would be hoping to get picked for the tour along with Yuzvendra Chahal. Varun Chakravarthy will also be in the mix of things along with Rahul Chahar.

Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson would also be looking to find a spot in the squad. Chetan Sakaria might get his maiden call up as well owing to his brilliant show in the Indian Premier League.

Probable Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c) ,Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakaria