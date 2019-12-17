India women’s cricket opener Smriti Mandhana was named in ICC women’s ODI and T20I teams of the year, as announced by cricket’s governing body on Wednesday. Australia’s Ellyse Perry has been named the ICC women’s cricketer of the year for 2019 and walks away with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award.

Perry is also named as the ICC women’s ODI player of the year while Australia’s Alyssa Healy is adjudged as the ICC women’s T20I player of the year. Thailand’s Chanida Sutthiruang is the women’s emerging player of the year.

Apart from Mandhana, three other Indians have made it to the ODI team of the year led by Meg Lanning – Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav.

In the women’s T20I team of the year, again led by Lanning, the other Indians are Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

Perry has had a stellar year across formats, with three hundreds, including one in the Women’s Ashes Test. She averages 73.50 from 12 ODIs this year, where she has also taken 21 wickets, including a national record 7/22. She became the first player to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

“It’s an amazing honour and I’m a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year,” said Perry, who has won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the second time in three years the first as the inaugural winner in 2017.

Named as T20I Cricketer of the Year for the second year running, Alyssa Healy entered the record books in October, scoring a world record 148* off 61 balls against Sri Lanka the highest score by a woman in T20Is. The wicket-keeper batter reached her half-century off 25 balls and her maiden hundred off just 46, for the fastest century ever by an Australian man or woman.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): 1. Alyssa Healy (wk) – Australia, 2. Smriti Mandhana – India, 3. Tamsin Beaumont – England, 4. Meg Lanning (c) – Australia , 5. Stafanie Taylor – West Indies, 6. Ellyse Perry – Australia, 7. Jess Jonassen – Australia, 8. Shikha Pandey – India, 9. Jhulan Goswami – India, 10. Megan Schutt – Australia, 11. Poonam Yadav – India

ICC Women s T20I Team of the Year (in batting order): 1. Alyssa Healy (wk) – Australia, 2. Danielle Wyatt – England, 3. Meg Lanning (c) – Australia, 4. Smriti Mandhana – India, 5. Lizelle Lee – South Africa, 6. Ellyse Perry – Australia, 7. Deepti Sharma – India, 8. Nida Dar – Pakistan, 9. Megan Schutt – Australia, 10. Shabnim Ismail – South Africa, 11. Radha Yadav – India

Both teams and the annual women s individual awards sides have been selected by the voting academy, which took into consideration player performances throughout the 2019 calendar year.

Comprised of members of the media and broadcasters, the 2019 voting academy consisted of: Selina Steele, Alex Blackwell, Lisa Sthalekar (Australia); Isabelle Westbury, Charlotte Edwards, Henry Moeran, Ebony Rainford-Brent (England); Snehal Pradhan, Anjum Chopra, Yash Lahoti (India); Andrew Voerman, Lesley Murdoch (New Zealand); Urooj Mumtaz Khan (Pakistan); Natalie Germanos (South Africa); Saadi Thawfeeq, Rex Clementine (Sri Lanka); Ian Bishop, Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies); Alan Wilkins, Alison Mitchell, Isobel Joyce