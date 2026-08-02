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India’s Sri Lanka warm-up match reduced to three days ahead of Test series

India's Sri Lanka warm-up match reduced to three days ahead of Test series. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 02, 2026, 10:33 AM IST

Published On Aug 02, 2026, 10:33 AM IST

Last UpdatedAug 02, 2026, 10:33 AM IST

India's Sri Lanka warm-up match reduced to three days

India's Sri Lanka warm-up match reduced to three days

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced a change in the fixtures for India’s tour of the country for a two-Test series, reducing by one day the duration of the warm-up match in the build-up to the start of the series.

The warm-up match has been reduced to three days instead of the originally scheduled four-day fixture.

India’s warm-up game in Colombo cut to three days ahead of Sri Lanka Test series

Team India will play a 3-day warm-up game instead of the originally scheduled four-day fixture. The warm-up fixture will commence on August 7 at the NCC Grounds, Colombo,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement on Saturday.

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According to the statement, the Indian team is scheduled to reach Sri Lanka on August 4.

The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15 to 19, while the second match will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Stadium in Colombo, from August 23 to 27, the statement confirmed.

The statement did not give the reason why the duration of the match was reduced by one day or which of the two boards proposed this change.

Earlier, offspin all-rounder Saransh Jain was handed a maiden Test call-up and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also returned to the red-ball set-up for the first time since November 2025 as the BCCI announced the 15-man squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15.

Bumrah returns subject to fitness, while Saransh Jain earns maiden test call-up

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also made a return to the Test squad after the home series against South Africa last November, but the BCCI said his availability depends on fitness clearance after picking up an injury during the recent three-match ODI series in England.

Jadeja had been out of action since the IPL 2026 season after picking up a tennis elbow injury. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a right hamstring strain that ruled him out of the Lord’s ODI, was not available for selection for the first Test, which opened the doors for Saransh’s maiden call-up.

India’s squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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