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India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka schedule announced! WTC points at stake, no update on T20I series

India's much-awaited Test tour of Sri Lanka is finally confirmed, but one expected announcement is missing. Check the full schedule, WTC implications and why the proposed T20I series remains uncertain.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 02, 2026, 05:45 PM IST

Published On Jul 02, 2026, 05:45 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 02, 2026, 05:45 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka schedule announced

India vs Sri Lanka schedule announced

India’s next assignment in the ICC World Test Championship will take them to Sri Lanka, with the two neighbouring nations set to lock horns in a two-match Test series this August. The series could play an important role in shaping the World Test Championship standings, making every match crucial for both teams as they chase a place in the final.

The series will also mark India’s first Test tour of Sri Lanka in nearly nine years, adding another chapter to one of Asian cricket’s biggest rivalries.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirms full Test schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officially announced the schedule for the series on Thursday.The first Test will be played at the iconic Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to August 19. The second and final Test will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to August 27.

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Both matches are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM local time.

Important WTC points on offer

The series has added importance as both India and Sri Lanka are looking to improve their standings in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.India, led by Shubman Gill, currently sit fifth on the WTC table with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15 after nine matches.

Sri Lanka are just behind them in sixth place with a PCT of 44.44.

A series win could significantly strengthen either team’s chances of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

India return to Sri Lanka after nine years

The upcoming tour will be India’s first Test series in Sri Lanka since 2017.

On that occasion, Virat Kohli’s side dominated the hosts and completed a 3-0 clean sweep, winning all three matches comfortably.India will now be looking to repeat that success under a new captain, while Sri Lanka will hope to make home advantage count.

No update on proposed T20I series

The Test series will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Lanka Premier League, which is scheduled to end on August 8.

Although there had been discussions about adding a three-match T20I series to help raise funds for relief and reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka Cricket did not announce any such fixtures.

For now, only the two-match Test series has been confirmed.

India A already preparing in Sri Lanka

India’s preparations have already begun through the ongoing India A tour of Sri Lanka.Dhruv Jurel is leading the India A side in a two-match unofficial Test series in Galle. The opening four-day match ended in a draw, while the second match is currently in progress.

The shadow tour is expected to help several players adapt to Sri Lankan conditions before the senior team’s arrival later this year.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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