INDW vs AUSW: Georgia Voll’s century guides Australia Women to win over India

Georgia Voll’s 101 powered Australia Women to a 5-wicket win over India, sealing an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Georgia Voll

Thanks to Georgia Voll’s brilliant century, Australia Women defeated India Women by 5 wickets in the second ODI. With this win, Australia have taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The third and final match will be played on March 1.

Australia chase down 252 with ease

India set a target of 252 runs after batting first. Australia chased it down comfortably, reaching 252 for 5 wickets in just 36.1 overs to win by 5 wickets.

Poor start but big partnership from Litchfield and Voll

Australia’s chase got off to a shaky start. Captain Alyssa Healy, playing her last series, scored only 6 runs and was out at the team total of 21. After that, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll built a solid 119-run stand for the second wicket. Litchfield smashed 80 runs off 62 balls, hitting 11 fours and 1 six before getting out.

Georgia Voll smashes a fine century

Georgia Voll then teamed up with Beth Mooney for a 82-run partnership for the third wicket. Voll played a superb knock, scoring 101 runs off 82 balls with 13 fours and 1 six. She was out after bringing up her century. Beth Mooney contributed 31 off 34 balls, Annabel Sutherland made 10 off 12, Ashleigh Gardner scored 19 off 14, and Tahlia McGrath remained not out on 0. Australia finished at 252/5 in 36.1 overs. For India, Kashvee Gautam and Deepti Sharma took 2 wickets each, while Kranti Gaud picked up 1.

India choose to bat after winning toss

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 251 for 9 wickets in 50 overs. The innings started well with Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana putting on 78 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana scored 31 off 37 balls with 4 fours before getting out. Jemimah Rodrigues made just 11 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century saves the day

At 103/4, India were in trouble, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the ship with small but important partnerships to take the score to 251/9. Harmanpreet was dismissed as the eighth wicket, scoring 54 runs off 70 balls with 2 fours and 1 six. Amanjot Kaur added 13, Richa Ghosh made 22, Kashvee Gautam contributed 25, and Kranti Gaud scored 19. Debutant Vaishnavi Sharma stayed not out on 10 off 5 balls.

Australia’s bowling effort

For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, and Annabel Sutherland each took 2 wickets. Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey picked up 1 wicket each.

This was a strong all-round show from Australia, especially Georgia Voll’s impressive century that sealed the series for them. India will look to bounce back in the final ODI.