New Delhi: Australia faces three huge blows ahead of their Indian tour for the three-match T20I series. The Aussies were already without their marquee opener David Warner and now the Australian board has decided to rule out Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh due to injuries.

The Aussies will face India in Mohali for the first T20 on September 20. However, the tour is set to be on a tough roll as they would be lacking a handful of crucial assets. Competing against India on Indian home soil without players like Warner, Starc, Marsh and Stoinis would be similar to biting nails even for the defending T20 World Champions.

The injuries to Starc, Stoinis and Marsh are not major but the board wants to give them enough rest for their recovery as the T20 World Cup is right around the corner.

Mitchell Starc has scanned an injury in his knee. Marsh and Stoinis have injured their ankle and sides respectively ahead of the big T20 series. Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott have been added to the squad as a replacement for the injured trio. It is a great decision from the Oz board to provide rest to their crucial players ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australian team would also be facing West Indies and England on their home turf in their build-up to the T20 World Cup set to held in Australia in October.

Australian squad for the upcoming T20 series against India : Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

The Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.