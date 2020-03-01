Ishant Sharma is in danger of missing out the first half of the IPL following the re-occurrence of his ankle injury. Ishant, who injured his ankle in the lead-up to the New Zealand Tests, was given the green signal and joined India’s squad 72 hours before the first Test. He ended up bowling 23 overs, picking up a five-wicket-haul.

However, days before the second Test, the injury resurfaced, ruling Ishant out of the tour and also putting him in danger on missing a major chunk of the first half of the IPL for Delhi Capitals which starts March 29. The developments have irked the BCCI, and put National Cricket Academy head physio Ashish Kaushik under the pump. He is facing the wrath of not managing carefully Ishant’s recovery, which as per initial reports, needed at least six weeks.

“Once Ishant was ruled out for six weeks by the Delhi team physio after his scan reports revealed Grade 3, how did Kaushik and the NCA team come to conclusion that three weeks is good enough for return to competitive cricket?,” a BCCI insider questioned.

Besides, the questions that are of utmost importance here are whether there was a drive by Ishant himself to get himself ready in time for the Wellington Test and why was there a rush to bring the fast bowler back when he didn’t play a single competitive game since recovery, which is ideally the norm.

Ishant bowled 21 overs at the NCA across two days after he was given the clean chit to fly to New Zealand to join the Indian squad. The fast bowler even posted a picture with Kaushik, appreciating the physio for his efforts with him.